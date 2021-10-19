Cpwm LLC Has $483,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $622.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

