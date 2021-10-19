LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.04 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of LHCG opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

