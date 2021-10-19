Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,299.00. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,319.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,247.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,219.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,312 shares of company stock worth $3,000,171. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.