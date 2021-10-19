Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.
ZION traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. 44,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $64.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
