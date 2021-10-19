Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ZION traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. 44,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

