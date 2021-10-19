Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Shares of GD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,628. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $208.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

