Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.19. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of ($3.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $589.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.