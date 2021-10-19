The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million.

XONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The ExOne during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 168.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,038. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.