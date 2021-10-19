Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $982,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,487. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.18 and a 200-day moving average of $256.68. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $326.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

