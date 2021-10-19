M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,665 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $52,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $62.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,923. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57.

