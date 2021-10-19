iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.32. 14,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,173. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.

