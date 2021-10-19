Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $166,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.54. 10,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

