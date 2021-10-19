Milestone Advisory Partners Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,204 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.60. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,443. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WK. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 760,672 shares of company stock worth $98,242,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

