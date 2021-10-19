Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Post $0.84 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $181.06. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.82.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.