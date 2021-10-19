Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 162.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Moderna by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 360,250 shares of company stock worth $138,113,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.85. The company had a trading volume of 67,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.47. The firm has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

