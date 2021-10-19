Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Plains GP by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 275,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. 16,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,181.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

