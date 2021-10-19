Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 314,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

GTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $465.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.11. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

