Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$704.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFH. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE FFH traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$514.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$14.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$542.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$551.21. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$346.84 and a 1-year high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The firm had revenue of C$8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 71.8192656 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

