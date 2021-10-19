Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 73,435 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 73,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

NOVA traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. 45,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

