126,639 Shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.27% of Tecnoglass as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 6,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,067. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

