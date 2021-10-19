Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.62 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141,409 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CYTK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.09. 2,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,185 shares of company stock worth $1,200,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

