Rossmore Private Capital Buys 876 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $82,772,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 98.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BlackRock by 313.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 92,682 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $896.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $895.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.