The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.96 billion.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.42. The stock had a trading volume of 91,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $338.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

