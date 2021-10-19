Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $880.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $880,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 92,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,979. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

