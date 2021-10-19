JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 467,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after buying an additional 38,893 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $167.45. The company had a trading volume of 150,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market cap of $500.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

