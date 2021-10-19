47,103 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Purchased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $94,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. 20,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,507. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.40 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

