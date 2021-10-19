HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises about 1.7% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 225.9% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.04. 50,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

