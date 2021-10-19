HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,804 shares during the period. CVR Energy makes up 1.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of CVR Energy worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

