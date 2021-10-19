HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases 115,046 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 801.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,403 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,046 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,346,228 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,642,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in PDC Energy by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 14,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,341. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

