Analysts Expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to post $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diginex.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQOS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Diginex by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Diginex by 48.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Diginex during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 8,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,871. The company has a market cap of $143.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.69. Diginex has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

