Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $86.48 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424,170 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $86,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,453 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 267,816 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in KBR by 23.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the period.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.77 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

