Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 176.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.39. 17,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $224.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

