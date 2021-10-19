Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,098 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Sanofi worth $268,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in Sanofi by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
SNY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.
In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
