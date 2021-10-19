Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,210 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $177,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $147.73. 16,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,312. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

