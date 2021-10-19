ICONIQ Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,532,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,710,000. Sprinklr makes up about 3.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Sprinklr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

NYSE CXM traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,523. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.