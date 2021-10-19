Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 210,026 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $373,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

