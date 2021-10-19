Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524,319 shares during the period. Discovery makes up approximately 1.8% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $595,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 81.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. 24,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.