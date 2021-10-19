Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $429.49 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,761,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,620 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Cummins worth $429,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

CMI stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.86. 6,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.00. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.