Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,492. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. 14,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,148. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

