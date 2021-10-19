Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Update

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,860,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 23,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FCX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 464,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,770,789. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

