KLK Capital Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. ViacomCBS accounts for about 1.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $13,548,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,800,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $1,192,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,937. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

