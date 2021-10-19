Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.

NASDAQ:PSCD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.28. 1,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,054. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $126.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

