Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 154,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,080,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

