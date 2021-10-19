Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.70

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 4334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

