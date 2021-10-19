PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading 5.2% Higher

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.95. 7,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,500,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,271,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PLBY Group by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

