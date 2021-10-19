Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $447,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $178.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

