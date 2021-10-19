Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.