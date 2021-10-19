Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $410.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.42.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

