Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $641,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

