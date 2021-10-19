Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.72. Ambev shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 180,195 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ambev by 23.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ambev by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Ambev by 14.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 9.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

