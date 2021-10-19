Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $63.98

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.98, but opened at $66.20. Futu shares last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 102,723 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

